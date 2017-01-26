Trump Drops 4 Executive Action Bombshells, Obama Is FURIOUS

After he officially became our nation’s president-elect, Donald Trump promised that he would begin implementing his policies right away. Now, it’s clear that he intends to stay true to his word.

According to reports, Trump has just made major steps to sign four important executive orders that will undo the damage that Obama did to our country—particularly as it pertains to regulations on businesses.

Trump reportedly signed an official memorandum putting the Keystone XL pipeline on track to being built.

“It’s something that’s subject to a renegotiation of terms by us,” Trump said. “We’ll see if we can get the pipeline built. A lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs.”

Trump also ordered the Army to “review and approve in an expedited manner” plans for the DAP, which Obama had put on hold. Next, the president signed an official memorandum ordering the Department of Commerce to only use American-made steel for the projects, say it was “going to put a lot of workers, a lot of steelworkers, back to work.”

Finally, Trump ordered approval for “high priority infrastructure projects.”

“This is the expediting of environmental reviews and approvals for high-priority infrastructure projects,” he explained. “We can’t be in an environmental process for 15 years if a bridge is falling down.”

What do you think? Do you think Trump is making the right move?