Trump Destroys Obama’s Vacation In Epic Payback… The Tables Have Turned

After his second term as president came to a close, Barack Obama wasted no time jetting off on vacation. Thanks to President Donald Trump, he’s probably finding it difficult to relax on his holiday.

According to reports from The Daily Caller, Trump’s inspector general has just opened an investigation to determine why Obama’s Department of Homeland Security hacked into the Georgia state governmental network—including its election system. John Roth, Inspector General, is eager to get to the bottom of DHS officials breaking protocol and attacking the system overseen by Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp…ten times.

Kemp is an outspoken critic of the Obama administration’s attempt to designate local and state election machinery as part of a federal “critical infrastructure.” The break-ins are extremely suspicious.

In mid-January, Kemp sent a letter to Kemp informing him that he was “investigating a series of ten alleged scanning events of the General Secretary of State’s network that may have originated from DHS-affiliated IP addresses.”

Fortunately, the attempts appear to have been unsuccessful. The Georgia system was able to thwart the interference.

What do you think? Is this clear evidence of the Obama administration’s corruption?