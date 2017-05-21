Trump Destroys Obama, Does What He Refused Without Hesitation [SEE PHOTOS]

On Monday, the White House was glowing blue in honor of law enforcement officers—a gesture that Americans have been wanting to see for years.

President Donald Trump put on the pro-uniform display for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

About one year ago, President Obama faced immense scrutiny for refusing to turn the White House blue following the Dallas police shooting, even after a specific request from the head of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

The law enforcement community was clearly touched by Trump’s show of support. At a Monday service for fallen officers, Trump said he would “always support the incredible men and women of law enforcement as much as you have always supported me.”

What do you think of this gesture?