Trump Destroys Al Franken With This Massive Slap In The Face

President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Al Franken for a picture showing the Minnesota senator groping news anchor Leeann Tweeden.

In a tweet last Thursday night, Trump said the picture “is really bad” and it “speaks a thousand words” about who Franken is as a person. The President also questioned where Franken’s hands might have been in other photos.

“And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?” Trump added in a follow-up tweet, referencing a “Saturday Night Live” skit the comedian pitched in 1995. The proposed skit involved Franken drugging and raping CBS “60 Minutes” anchor Leslie Stahl.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

The picture was published by Tweeden Thursday morning in a column where she recounted how Franken forcibly kissed her against her will on a USO trip to the Middle East, where the two performed shows for troops stationed overseas, disgusting.

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” Tweeden wrote in her column addressing Franken. “You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed.”

Is this the behavior that is deserving of the public defense he has been receiving? Left and right people have been crawling out of the woodwork to defend this man and it has me at a loss.. why? Why does Al Franken not receive the public scrutiny that Trump is beginning to receive?

Are photos surfacing of the president groping a new reporter while she sleeps? That image is vile and should be offensive to all women, but some are even laughing it off like Franken is just a “jokester.” This man is a sexual deviant and he deserves to be treated as such.