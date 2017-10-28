HE DID IT: Trump Delivers His Promised 3 Percent Economic Growth

Trumps economy has been booming since his November election, as expected. One of the main selling points for Trumps campaign was his success as a business man, he understands what is good for business and what isn’t, and he would base his policy around that.

In the third quarter of 2017, the American economy grew at a 3% rate, continuing it’s success from the second quarter, where the economy grew 3.1%, this according to the most recent data from the bureau of economics.

During Trumps campaign and his tenure in the White House, Trump and his cabinet members have repeatedly promised to grow the economy by at least 3%. Republicans in Congress have so far been on board with Trumps aggressive business focused policy, pushing ahead with tax reform to keep the economy strong and in position to grow.

The U.S. market has been cruising since Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in November for the presidency, posting record highs week after week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark which we use to analyze the market, is up 4,500 points since November and the market has gained roughly $4 trillion in capitalization.

American businesses are investing in the U.S. economy, and more products are being domestically made.

Americans themselves are already seeing the benefits of a growing economy. Americans’ disposable personal income in the past two financial quarters increased $198.7 billion and personal savings grew over $1.04 trillion.

These are the signs of a strong economy, but this isn’t what people are talking about when they talk about the Trump administration, they distract the American public by talking about the fake Trump and Russia connection, or what the most recent tweet by Trump was.

This is what we knew we were going to get with Trump as president, a strong economy, he is definitely delivering on that, it should get more attention.