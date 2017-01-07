Trump Delivers Epically Bad News For Obama Administration… Good Riddance

Just before Christmas, President-elect Donald Trump dropped a bombshell on Obama’s administration by firing every U.S. ambassador appointed by the current president, effective Inauguration Day. On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the State Department sent out a notice on December 23 explaining to the ambassadors that they will be out of the job.

Liberals are predictably outraged about the announcement, though a senior Trump official has confirmed there is no ill-will behind the move. Instead, the notice was meant to “ensure that Obama’s political appointees leave their positions on schedule” just as thousands of other government employees must do.

The official also noted that this directive should not come as a surprise to the ambassadors.

Past administrations have often fired all of the previous president’s “political” ambassadors. These people are typically major donors who are nominated by close friends of the current president. Career diplomats, on the other hand, are typically permitted to remain at their posts.

One thing is clear: Trump intends to purge the entire government and start fresh, without anyone tied to Obama.