Trump Delivers “Career-Ending” Blow To Welfare Leeches, And Crushes Obama With The Recoil

Far too often more and more American citizens are becoming dependent on welfare. Work is imperative because it prevents welfare from becoming a way of life.

During the Obama-era, a policy was passed that urged states to apply for waivers excluding welfare recipients from needing to prove that they were working or receiving job training. However, the Trump administration has changed this policy as of Wednesday to reintroduce work requirements for Americans on welfare.

The Office of Family Assistance put out a release notifying states about the change.

“Re-emphasizing the work requirements in the welfare program means once again promoting gainful employment and economic independence as goals for every family,” the release read.

“The waiver option offered by the Obama administration is being replaced today by an expectation that work should always be encouraged as a condition for receiving welfare,” the statement continued.

When welfare dependency is reduced, America will be great again. The left will be hyperventilating and having panic attacks, while we enjoy the productive changes.

This his how you Make America Great Again.

Do you think that will make the welfare leeches move?