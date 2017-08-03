Trump Declares Blacks Officially Equal To Whites, But Leftists React Heavily

On Tuesday, The New York Times revealed that the U.S. Justice Department has plans to investigate and sue colleges over their affirmative action policies in admissions. Though controversial, supporters argue the measure is a major step forward in balancing the equality between black and white Americans. Of course, liberals don’t see that this way.

The Times cited an internal announcement to the Justice Department’s civil rights division that seeks lawyers for a project on “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The news shocked supporters of affirmative action in college admissions. Originally, affirmative action was meant to grant access. Today, black Americans represent a part of the student body in every college across the nation. The goals were two-fold: fairness and diversity. Interestingly, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are the least diverse colleges in America.

Many believe the measure has reached its potential.

“The civil rights laws were deliberately written to protect everyone from discrimination, and it is frequently the case that not only are whites discriminated against now but frequently Asian-Americans are as well,” Roger Clegg, president of the Center for Equal Opportunity, told the Times. Clegg supports the new campaign by the Justice Department.

Liberals disagree, arguing “this is another example of how the administration is dismantling the Department of Justice, turning core constitutional protections upside down and the concept of remedying discrimination on its head.”

They have been quick to call Trump and his administration racist. Maybe it’s time for them to look in the mirror?