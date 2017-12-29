If Trump Cuts Funding For Countries That Disrespected USA By Voting No On Jerusalem Move, Here’s How Richer We Will Be
There was significant global pushback from a large number of countries after Trump names Jerusalem the capitol of Israel. While America certainly doesn’t have the support of the U.N. or other prominent countries on making this decision, maybe it’s for the best if the White House makes good on it’s threat and pushes forward with Jerusalem as the capitol, and cutting aid to countries who voted no.
For decades, Jerusalem had been a shared city between the Israeli’s and the Palestinians, but this move by Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel and the Israeli people. This was a bold move by Trump and has been received poorly by the rest of the world.
Nikki Haley said however they the U.S. would be “taking notes” of those countries who didn’t vote with us and “disrespected” the U.S. and Trump followed that up by saying those countries wouldn’t receive anymore U.S. aid.
“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”
So if Trump decides to follow through on his decision to cut funding to the countries who voted no, guess how much money the U.S. will save? The Daily Caller did the math so here it is:
Afghanistan — $5,060,306,050
Albania — $27,479,989
Algeria — $17,807,222
Andorra — $0
Angola — $64,489,547
Armenia — $22,239,896
Austria — $310,536
Azerbaijan — $15,312,389
Bahrain — $6,573,352
Bangladesh — $263,396,621
Barbados — $5,442,370
Belarus — $11,166,107
Belgium — $3,101,636
Belize — $8,613,838
Bolivia — $1,378,654
Botswana — $57,252,922
Brazil — $14,899,949
Brunei — $354,829
Bulgaria — $20,066,715
Burkina Faso — $74,469,144
Burundi — $70,507,528
Cabo Verde — $5,044,716
Cambodia — $103,194,295
Chad — $117,425,683
Chile — $2,266,071
China — $42,263,025
Comoros — $1,057,063
Congo — $8,439,457
Costa Rica — $14,650,552
Cote d’Ivoire — $161,860,737
Cuba — $15,776,924
Cyprus — $0
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) — $2,142,161
Denmark — $3,455
Djibouti — $24,299,878
Dominica — $616,000
Ecuador — $26,014,579
Egypt — $1,239,291,240
Eritrea — $119,364
Estonia — $15,937,295
Ethiopia — $1,111,152,703
Finland — $33,492
France — $4,660,356
Gabon — $31,442,404
Gambia — $3,197,858
Germany — $5,484,317
Ghana — $724,133,065
Greece — $8,508,639
Grenada — $690,300
Guinea — $87,630,410
Guyana — $9,691,030
Iceland — $0
India — $179,688,851
Indonesia — $222,431,738
Iran — $3,350,327
Iraq — $5,280,379,380
Ireland — $0
Italy — $454,613
Japan — $20,804,795
Jordan — $1,214,093,785
Kazakhstan — $80,418,203
Kuwait — $112,000
Kyrgyzstan — $41,262,984
Laos — $57,174,076
Lebanon — $416,553,311
Liberia — $473,677,614
Libya — $26,612,087
Liechtenstein — $0
Lithuania — $15,709,304
Luxembourg — $0
Madagascar — $102,823,791
Malaysia — $10,439,368
Maldives — $1,511,931
Mali — $257,152,020
Malta — $137,945
Mauritania — $12,743,363
Mauritius — $791,133
Monaco — $0
Montenegro — $2,118,108
Morocco — $82,023,514
Mozambique — $514,007,619
Namibia — $53,691,093
Nepal — $194,286,218
Netherlands — $0
New Zealand — $0
Nicaragua — $31,318,397
Niger — $144,122,239
Nigeria — $718,236,917
Norway — $100,000
Oman — $5,753,829
Pakistan — $777,504,870
Papua New Guinea — $14,836,598
Peru — $95,803,112
Portugal — $207,600
Qatar — $95,097
Republic of Korea (South Korea) — $3,032,086
Russia — $17,195,004
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — $612,000
Saudi Arabia — $732,875
Senegal — $99,599,642
Serbia — $33,062,589
Seychelles — $223,002
Singapore — $468,118
Slovakia — $2,585,685
Slovenia — $715,716
Somalia — $274,784,535
South Africa — $597,218,298
Spain — $81,231
Sri Lanka — $27,192,841
Sudan — $137,878,835
Suriname — $232,672
Sweden — $1,269
Switzerland — $1,168,960
Syria — $916,426,147
Tajikistan — $47,789,686
Thailand — $68,182,970
The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia — $31,755,240
Tunisia — $117,490,639
Turkey — $154,594,512
United Arab Emirates — $1,140,659
United Kingdom — $3,877,820
United Republic of Tanzania — $628,785,614
Uruguay — $836,850
Uzbekistan — $20,067,933
Venezuela — $9,178,148
Vietnam — $157,611,276
Yemen — $305,054,784
Zimbabwe — $261,181,770
TOTAL — $24,485,383,599
AVERAGE PER COUNTRY — $205,795,526
If they vote yes, great, if not, we save over $24 trillion dollars, I don’t know about you, but I’m fine either way.