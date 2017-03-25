Trump Catches John McCain In Most Sickening Act Of White House History

In the past few months, Arizona Senator John McCain has been on a personal vendetta to destroy President Donald Trump. Now, it looks like his pitiful revenge strategy may be costing him his career.

Since Trump took office, the White House has been plagued with information leaks to the public. Now, Time Pundit is reporting that McCain is high on the list of suspects, noting that he somehow gained access to the content of President Trump’s private, classified telephone calls with world leaders.

After reviewing McCain’s public statements about Trump and from intelligence personnel, White House officials believe McCain has inside knowledge of the president’s phone calls—including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If this is true, McCain is making things worse by sharing this information with his colleagues and possibly the mainstream media.

“He has been given transcripts or actually listened to calls and is sharing what he has heard. There is no doubt. He is one of the major leaks,” an administration insider reportedly said.

What do you think? Does McCain need to be removed from office before he causes even more damage?