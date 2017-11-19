Trump Calls Hillary The “Worst (And Biggest) Loser Of All Time”, See What Happens Next

Hillary Clinton just can’t seem to get over her loss in the 2016 presidential race to Trump, because she has been incessantly been questioning the results of the election ever since it’s conclusion in November.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” Trump tweeted. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”

Russia’s disinformation campaign “wasn’t just influencing voters,” Clinton said in the interview. “It was determining the outcome.”