Trump Calls Hillary The “Worst (And Biggest) Loser Of All Time”, See What Happens Next
by ago0
Hillary Clinton just can’t seem to get over her loss in the 2016 presidential race to Trump, because she has been incessantly been questioning the results of the election ever since it’s conclusion in November.
“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” Trump tweeted. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”
“I think it was one of the major contributors to the outcome,” she said. “Propaganda works. Advertising works. It’s a form of propaganda. So the Russians may have started out a little heavy-handed and clumsy about it, but they were clearly getting guided as to where to target a lot of their fraudulent claims and phony news.”
Hillary Clinton is doing everything in her power to detract from Trumps administration. Even in defeat she just wont go away, she has to constantly answer interview questions dragging up the past in an effort to draw public attention away from the positive political reform that Trump wants to accomplish.
She has yet to accept the fact that the public has deemed that Trump is a better presidential candidate than her. Trump won, you can do all the recounting you want, the fact is more people wanted to see Trump in office than another Clinton.