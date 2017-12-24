Trump Brutally Attacks FBI Deputy Director Amid News Of Retirement

Trump had some strong words for the FBI director Andrew McCabe following the news that he is retiring, in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Trump called McCabe out for accepting hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton fundraising dollars spent on McCabe’s wife during her race for the Virginia State Senate in 2015. McCabe later player a prominent role in the investigation of Hillary Clinton over the summer for her private email server debacle, which resulted in no charges being filed. McCabe only recused himself when it became public that there was a financial connection between himself and the Clintons.

“How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?” Trump tweeted.

According to those close to the situation, apparently McCabe is basically sitting around waiting a couple months in order to retire with full benefits, much to annoyance of Trump.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently called for McCabe’s removal, saying he “ought to go for reasons of being involved in some of the things that took place in the previous administration. We want to make sure that there’s not undue political influence within the FBI.”

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The president then made reference to the recent reassignment of top FBI lawyer James Baker who served at the helm of the bureau for nearly 25 years. Baker was possibly linked in recent days as a source to a reporter for left-wing news organization Mother Jones.

Wow, “FBI lawyer James Baker reassigned,” according to @FoxNews. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

McCabe is trying to weasel his way out the back door while trying to secure full benefits, should he be allowed to do this following his track record with Hillary Clinton? He collected money from her and let her off on the email investigation.