Trump Breaks His Silence On Bill O’Reilly… Shocks The Public With Unexpected Response

Last Wednesday, Bill O’Reilly fans were shocked to learn that he had been fired from Fox News after numerous sexual harassment claims against him were leaked to the public. Just hours before the announcement was made, President Donald Trump spoke out in his defense.

Trump reportedly described O’Reilly as a “good person,” and noted that his biggest mistake was settling with his female accusers.

“He’s a person I know well—he is a good person,” Trump said in a White House interview. “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally, I think he shouldn’t have settled…Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

Though Fox News has decided not to stand behind the prime-time host, O’Reilly still intends to embark on his “The Spin Stops Here Tour” which is set to begin in New York City on June 17. The sold-out shows will also feature comedian Dennis Miller and Jesse Watters.

At the moment, tickets are still on sale—though Care2, a for-profit online petition company for liberals, has gathered more than 22,000 signatures asking venues to cancel the shows due to the allegations against O’Reilly.

What do you think? Do you support O’Reilly?