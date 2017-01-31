Trump Blatantly Explains The ‘Muslim’ Ban Live On TV, Liberal Media Suppresses It Immediately [WATCH]

For the past eight years, our country has paid the price of the weak foreign policies of Barack Obama. After watching out president go on a world apology tour for two terms, many Americans are welcoming a president who has promised to take a stronger approach to national security. At the end of last week, President Trump put his plans into action when he signed an executive order ensuring that all Muslims will be properly vetted before entering our country.

While Obama used an “appeasement” strategy with ISIS, Trump intends to take a firmer approach. In fact, he just told Sean Hannity Obama was too cowardly to say about ISIS.

“We have evil that lurks around the corner without the uniforms,” Trump said when discussing radical Islamic terror. “Ours is harder because the people that we’re going against, they don’t wear uniforms. They’re sneaky, dirty rats. And they blow people up in a shopping center. And they blow people up in a church. These are bad people.”

“When you’re fighting Germany, they had their uniforms, and Japan, and they had their uniforms and they had their flags on the plane and the whole thing,” Trump continued. “We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented. And we’re going to win.”

Trump also emphasized our country’s need to stop being soft against our enemy.

“A lot of money is being spent from certain countries on radicalizing people,” Trump continued, pointing his finger at Saudi Arabia. “I don’t like that. I don’t like that.”

What do you think? Do you support Trump’s temporary ban or is he taking things too far?