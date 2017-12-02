Trump Blasts Jury Over Kate Steinle’s Murder Verdict

A decision has been made in the Kate Steinle case and President Trump is not happy. Illegal immigrant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, was found innocent by a jury’s verdict on Thursday, which Trump tweeted was a “disgraceful verdict,” echoing the sentiment from the entire country.

“A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration,” Trump said in a pointed tweet Thursday evening, hours after the verdict was announced.

Steinle, a 32-year-old woman, was shot in 2015 on a San Francisco pier. Zarate was found not guilty of murder, but was found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm.

Zarate is an illegal immigrant from Mexico and has been deported a number of times, after being deported this time, it will have been his 6th time being deported.

Follwing the jury’s decision, Zarate’s attorney, Matt Gonzalez, cautioned the Trump administration against making judgements on the case, citing the special counsel investigation examining their ties to Kremlin.

“Let me just remind them that they are themselves under investigation by a special prosecutor in Washington D.C., and they may themselves soon avail themselves of the presumption of innocence beyond a reasonable doubt … I would ask them to reflect on that before they comment or disparage the result in this case,” Gonzalez said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This is an absolute travesty that this man is being allowed to walk free and is going to be delivered back to his home country.

“This man, or this animal, that shot that wonderful, that beautiful woman in San Francisco, this guy was pushed back by Mexico,” Trump told CNN. “Mexico pushes back people across the border that are criminals, that are drug dealers.”

We aren’t interested in your criminals Mexico, let’s put this wall up as soon as possible.