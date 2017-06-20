Trump Attorney Now Claiming That Trump Is ‘Not Under Investigation’

On Sunday, one of President Donald Trump’s attorneys went on live television to say that the president is not currently under investigation.

“Let me be clear here: the president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction,” Jay Sekulow, a member of the president’s legal team, told NBC News.

The statement comes shortly after Trump took to Twitter to write, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director. Witch Hunt.”

Sekulow noted that Trump was referring to a news report about an investigation, rather than an actual investigation on the table.

“The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking information to the Washington Post,” he explained, referring to the Post’s report this week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will now look at whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

According to Sekulow, Trump is “responding to what he’s seeing in the media in a way in which he thinks is appropriate to talk to those people that put him in office.”

“He’s not afraid of the investigation—there is no investigation. There is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period,” he concluded.