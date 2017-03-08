Trump Attacks Conservatives Over Their Refusal to Accept His “ObamaCare Lite” Proposal.

Hours after President Donald Trump exhorted the Kentucky senator to get behind his Obamacare replacement plan, Paul reiterated his opposition in an interview with POLITICO.

“Republicans across the country are unified on repeal, not on replace,” Paul said Wednesday morning, after Trump singled him out in a tweet.

The libertarian-leaning lawmaker insisted that Republicans should vote on standalone legislation to repeal the Democratic health care law, and then figure out what would replace it later. He said he told the president as much in a telephone conversation Monday.

