Trump Asked If He Would Seek “Extreme Vetting” For Gun Purchasers After Texas Church Shooting, His Answer Set The Room On Fire

Despite the outcries of Democrats, liberals and anti-gun fanatics alike, no amount of increased vetting for individuals trying to purchase firearms would have resulted in Devin Kelley, the Sunderland, Texas shooter, not being able to purchase one.

A a press conference in South Korea on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he would seek “extreme vetting,” similar to the plan he has advocated for individuals entering the U.S. from other countries. Trump responded by stating that increased vetting wouldn’t have prevented the Sunderland, Texas shooter from buying a firearm. Not only that, but it could have possibly prevented the man who confronted him with a gun, from buying his.

“If you did what you’re suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago, and you might not have had that very brave person who happened to have a gun or a rifle in his truck go out and shoot him, and hit him and neutralize him,” Trump said. “And I can only say this: If he didn’t have a [gun], instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead. So that’s the way I feel about it. Not going to help.”

The shooter had three guns that he himself purchased, a military grade assault rifle, and two handguns. Kelley had been discharged from the Air Force after an assault charge in which he assaulted his girlfriend and son, which should have barred him from purchasing the firearms, but failure on the side of the Air Force to correctly enter his convictions into a database.

Trump did not want to initially answer the question, telling the reporter that is was inappropriate, but he responded none the less.

“Well, you’re bringing up a situation that probably shouldn’t be discussed too much right now. We could let a little time go by, but it’s OK,” Trump said. “If you feel that that’s an appropriate question, even though we’re in the heart of South Korea, I will certainly answer your question.”