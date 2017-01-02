Trump Admin Announces What They’re Really Going To Do To Hillary

According to reports, Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Sean Spicer, argued that people should be focused on “punishing” Hillary Clinton for attempting to “influence the election.”

Spicer was asked if President-elect Trump accepts the conclusion of seventeen U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was responsible for the hacks that worked to damage Clinton’s bid for the presidency. Spicer was quick to push back, responding “Why aren’t we talking about the other influencers on the election? Why aren’t we talking about Hillary Clinton getting debate questions ahead of time?”

Spicer’s point is an important one—Clinton was repeatedly given an unfair advantage by being given debate questions ahead of time. Not to mention the clear bias in the media pushing polls in her direction.

“No one is asking those questions,” Spicer continued. “The fact is that everyone wants to make Donald Trump admit to certain things. When do we talk about the other side, which is what did Hillary Clinton do to influence the election? Is she being punished?”

Watch the full segment below and tell us what you think?