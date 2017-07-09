Trump Actually Just Made America Great Again, He Just Made Obama Look Worthless

The mainstream media is doing everything it can to make it look like President Donald Trump has been a complete failure. Now, a new report has confirmed Trump is actually succeeding in fulfilling his promise to bring jobs back to the United States.

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that more than 222,000 jobs were added to the U.S. Labor Department in June alone. Wall Street Economists had only predicted that 175,000 jobs would be added. The unemployment rate rose slightly, from 4.3 percent to 4.4 percent, which shows that more Americans are re-entering the labor market. The average hourly wage also rose by 2.5 percent.

The average hours worked also increased, as did the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls.

To top it off, Trump has already met with 50% more world leaders than Obama had at this same point in his presidency. Trump has already met with 38 leaders, not including summits. That’s 18 more than Obama’s 20.