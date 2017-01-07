Trump Actually Got A New Haircut For Inauguration… Take A Look For Your Self

One of Donald Trump’s signature trademarks is his hair. Liberals have repeatedly attacked the President-elect’s ‘do, but he has refused to change it—something many have interpreted as a testament to his confidence.

Now that he’s about to take office, he has decided to change things up. On Wednesday, he took to social media to share a picture of himself and his grandson on the way back from Florida. In just eight hours, the post had garnered 250,000 likes.



“Beautiful Christmas & New Year with family! #Repost @donaldjtrumpjr ・・・ Grandpa @realdonaldtrump and Tristan aka T-man on the ride back from #florida after an incredible #Christmas #vacation this past Sunday. #newyear,” his caption read.

Trump’s hair has been the subject of jokes for some time. He even made fun of it himself during a 2004 “Saturday Night Live” appearance. While on the campaign trail, Trump also played along, inviting a woman up on stage to pull his hair to disprove the myth that it was a hairpiece.

What do you think of Trump’s new style?