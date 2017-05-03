True Patriot Tom Selleck Destroys Rosie O’Donnell, Leaves Her Silent

Rosie O’Donnell has made a habit of making outrageous statements about things she doesn’t really understand. That’s why conservatives were applauding this week when a clip surfaced showing conservative Hollywood icon Tom Selleck shutting her down on live television when she was pushing for stricter gun control laws.

Selleck was appearing on Rosie’s talk show to discuss a movie of his, but instead she cornered him about the Second Amendment. She started attacking the star for appearing in an NRA commercial. He proved he was a class act as he explained his pro-gun stance.

In the end, Rosie was forced to apologize.

“You also have the freedom of speech, but you’re not allowed to scream ‘fire’ in a crowded movie theater because it threatens the safety of other people,” Rosie said. “Assault weapons threaten the safety of other people. There’s no reason in my opinion to have them. You wanna have a hunting rifle? Great. You wanna have a handgun?”

“Do you really think the Second Amendment is in the Constitution to guarantee hunting a target shooting?” Selleck joked. “Do you really think that’s what the Founding Fathers meant?”

“I think the Second Amendment is in the Constitution so that we can have muskets when the British people come over in 1800,” she replied. “I don’t think it’s in the Constitution to have assault weapons in the year 2000.”

Selleck remained silent—a gracious move that won him the exchange.

“She invited Tom on her show and tried to discredit him,” one user wrote. “He remained very calm and logical. She only made herself look like an ass.”