They Tried To Stop Her, But Ivanka Refused To Back Down… Look What She’s Doing Now

Ivanka Trump has earned a reputation for being one of the most powerful millennial women in the United States. No first daughter has ever come close to the influence Ivanka has as part of Trump’s inner circle, though she has no specific role within the White House. Her father has confirmed she is one of her closest advisors.

Ivanka has been outspoken about her concerns for working mothers. She has also advocated for better childcare options and equal pay. In fact, she and her husband were influential in nixing a draft executive order that would have overturned the LGBTQ rights in the workplace adopted by the Trump administration.

Last week, she led the Trump administration’s condemnation of anti-Semitic threats against Jewish community centers via Twitter.

She is leading the charge in the administration’s outreach to millenials, with connections to candidates and causes on both sides of the aisle. She has an impressive social media following, where she displays her role as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and business woman.

She has both supporters and detractors, but one thing is clear: Ivanka is changing the expectations and stereotypes about what it means to be the first daughter.