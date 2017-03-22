Trey Gowdy Traps Comey In One Brutal Move ‘That Happens To Be A Felony’

This week, Trey Gowdy grilled James Comey in his interview about leaks stemming from the White House. When asking about the leak regarding National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, he argued that “the felonious dissemination of classified material most definitely is a crime.”

“You’re not aware of an exception in the current dissemination of classified information statute that carves out an exception for reporters?” Gowdy pressed.

“I don’t think a reporter’s ever been prosecuted, certainly in my lifetime, no,” Comey responded.

“Well, there have been a lot of statues at bar in this investigation for which no one’s ever been prosecuted or convicted, and that does not keep people from discussing those statutes, namely the Logan Act,” Gowdy continued. “In theory, how would reporters know a U.S. citizen made a telephone call to an agent of foreign power? The name of a U.S. citizen that was supposed to statutorily be protected is no longer protected…we’re a month and a half or two months into something that you and I agree is incredibly important and also happens to be a felony.”

“I’m simply asking you to assure the American people,” Gowdy continued. “You’ve already assured them you take it really seriously. Can you assure them that it is going to be investigated?”

“I can’t, but I hope people watching know how seriously we take leaks of classified information, but I don’t want to confirm it by saying we’re investigating it, and I’m sorry I have to draw that line,” Comey responded.

This is absolutely shocking and shows just how lawless Comey and his organization truly are.