Trey Gowdy Sets The Record Straight, Slaps Angry Dems With Brutal Reality Check

Republican congressman Trey Gowdy has already started out 2017 with a bang. At the beginning of the year, Gowdy was named to the elite House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in Congress—a move that infuriated Democrats. Shortly thereafter, he was named Chairman of the house Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations.

Even with all of that going on, Gowdy still found time to go after Obama.

Gowdy recognizes what a failure Obamacare has been and was a vocal proponent of the budget resolution beginning the process to repeal the health care plan. It’s clear Gowdy intends to keep fighting to repeal the law.

Read Gowdy’s statement below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with him completely?

“Obamacare is failing. Premium prices have skyrocketed, insurance companies have fled the market and BlueCross BlueShield is now the sole provider of Obamacare in South Carolina. Millions of Americans are quickly being forced off of their health insurance plans, contrary to President Obama promising if you like your health care plan, you can keep it. Today’s vote is only the first step in repealing and replacing Obamacare. By passing this resolution, authorizing committees in both the House and Senate will begin the process of replacing the Affordable Care Act while simultaneously repealing it.”

“As the son of a doctor, I understand firsthand healthcare decisions are best left to individuals and their doctors rather than Washington bureaucrats and politicians. Congress is in the process of proposing market-driven, patient-centered solutions to ensure every American has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”