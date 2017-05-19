Trey Gowdy Sets The Record Straight, Puts Insane Dems In Their Place About Comey Scandal “I Want …’

Democrats are still desperately trying to get President Donald Trump impeached and replaced with an establishment politician who plays by their rules.

In a recent controversy regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Democrats and their establishment friends have been jumping to conclusions based on pure speculation, without solid evidence. Thankfully, Congressman Trey Gowdy has just spoken out against these politicians who are out to get Trump at all costs.

In response to a story from The New York Times about how before James Comey left he wrote a memo detailing his interactions with President Trump about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Gowdy urged Democrats to keep calm.

“Obviously I want to see the memo,” Gowdy told Fox News. “Obviously I want to talk to Director Comey to determine how contemporaneous his recording of the conversation was.”

“But also, importantly, not just what was said, but what did Director Comey hear? How did he take it? And with all due respect to the New York Times, that can only be done by looking at the memo and talking to Director Comey,” he added.

W”e have a story — there’s a reason newspaper articles are not admissible in any court room in the United States…we’re a long way from a conviction, that we simply have a headline in the New York Times,” he concluded.