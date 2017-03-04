Trey Gowdy Did What They Said Was Impossible, Go Trey Go!

If we’ve learned anything in Donald Trump’s first few weeks of presidency it’s that Democrats clearly care more about winning than they do about truth. They seem to be willing to do anything to make Trump look like a monster—and Trey Gowdy is not taking this disrespect lightly.

The election is long gone, but Democrats are still talking about Russia’s alleged hack—even though there is no evidence to support their claims. House Democrats have insulted Republicans for not thoroughly investigating Trump’s communications with Mike Flynn and Russian officials.

That accusation didn’t sit well with Gowdy, who has gone above and beyond to ensure that no one is above the law.

“The Democrats may be new to this investigation, but the Republicans in the House, as it relates to Russia and their attempts to interfere in our elections, we’re not new to it,” he confirmed. He then went on to accuse liberals of being more concerned with “politics…than actually finding out what happened.”

“We’re obviously not going to ignore something like that,” Gowdy argued.

When Hemmer asked whether he believes that Russians had an impact on the elections, his answer was simple: “I don’t think anyone knows. I’ve seen no evidence of it.”