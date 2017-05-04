Trey Gowdy Rips Traitor GOP’s Limb From Limb For Attack Trump

In the past year, we’ve seen Republican establishment traitors ignoring the will of their party and attempting to through roadblocks in Donald Trump’s way. This began with them trying to obstruct his candidacy, and has continued all the way to the White House.

Republicans like Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have been doing everything they can to shut down Trump’s opportunities for change. And Congressman Trey Gowdy has had enough of it.

When Trump appointed Lieutenant General Michael Flynn to be his National Security Advisor, it turned out to be a mistake—one that Republicans have latched onto to discredit Trump on a larger scale. Recently, Gowdy slammed Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings for calling Michael Flynn a criminal.

“We are dreadful at investigating crime, and we should not attempt to do so,” Gowdy told Tucker Carlson about Michael Flynn.

“It doesn’t stop your colleagues, I notice,” Tucker responded.

“It doesn’t, and that disappoints me because I think you ought to wait until all of the evidence is in and ask the jury to draw whatever conclusion you want,” Gowdy said, before adding that it is easy to destroy a person’s reputation if you accuse them without evidence. “We do it, unfortunately, in modern-day culture a lot. It is just unfair to the individual, no matter who’s doing it.”

