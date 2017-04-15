Trey Gowdy Puts Crosshairs On Obama, Delivers Unexpected Blow He Will Never Recover From

Last week, Obama’s former national security advisor Susan Rice was exposed as the person responsible for the “unmasking” of Trump’s associates in raw intelligence reports. Now, Rep. Trey Gowdy is making it very clear that the Obama administration will not be getting away with any more corruption.

Judge Andrew Napolitano has reportedly revealed that Rice could face prison if she is cross-examined by Gowdy and the House Intelligence Committee. Napolitano told Fox News that Gowdy is “probably going to try and trap” Rice into “misleading Congress.”

“Would she be prosecuted?” Napolitano asked. “I think so. I think the Trump administration is so furious, they will lay a trap for her and see if she will fall into it.”

“If you are under oath, as you will be, then there’s two potential crimes. Lying under oath and misleading,” he continued. “She has a track record of misleading. Serious, public misleading.”

This comes just one week after Senator Rand Paul demanded that Rice be brought to testify before the committee in their ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.