Trey Gowdy Pulls Something Off That No One Ever Thought He Would

Congressman Trey Gowdy has made a name for himself in the past two years for being a defender of justice—particularly when it comes to the Hillary Clinton Benghazi case. His prolonged investigation into Benghazi and her email scandal brought her crimes out into the open and likely contributed to her loss in the Presidential election.

Although Gowdy wrapped up the Benghazi panel, we can all thank him for the fact that Hillary will not be in the White House for the next four years. With that nail in the coffin, Gowdy is now targeting the mainstream media, saying he has “been really disappointed in the media since I’ve been in Congress.”

“I think there is a blurring of the line between the opinion page and the news page,” Gowdy continued. “And I can take you to the headlines of almost any website on the Internet right now, and you will say, ‘well that’s opinion, that’s subjective, not objective.’”

“To them, they’ve done their job,” he argued. “They have quoted this person who’s wrong, and this person who’s equally wrong, therefore it’s balanced. I think the goal ought to be to be accurate, not to be balanced. And there is a movement in the media now that it is more important to be first than to be right.”

Gowdy gave the media a warning that Congress is now turning even more attention to this blatant bias.

“As a member of the least popular profession on the face of the Earth, I think it would do them well to analyze why they would be increasingly giving us a run for our money as to who the least popular entity on Earth is,” Gowdy concluded. “The polling I see indicates people trust and believe the media less than ever before.”

What do you think? Do you trust the mainstream media?