Trey Gowdy Just Did One No Else Will, He Really Is A True Political Crusader

Democrats have been pushing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign for his failure to reveal during his confirmation hearing that he met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year. Now, Rep. Trey Gowdy is speaking up on the matter—and liberals aren’t going to like what he has to say.

“Attorney General Sessions incorrectly answered a question,” Gowdy said in an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. “That happens almost every day in Congress and there aren’t perjury referrals. People do make mistakes. The Jeff Sessions I know has always been a rule-follower. I don’t think he’s going to be talking about campaign-related matters on Capitol grounds, and if he said he forgot about it, he would be about the one millionth person who actually forgot about a fact.”

Gowdy did clarify that he was not “pre-judging Sessions’ conduct.

“The FBI’s welcome to look at it,” he argued. “If the Senate feels that strongly about it, they can send a referral to the FBI. But simply making a factual error is not tantamount to perjury.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Gowdy?