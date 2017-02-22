Trey Gowdy Just Got The Best News Of His Entire Career… He Deserves This

In the past few years, Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy has made a name for himself as one of the most fearless lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Recently, Gowdy has received numerous important accolades for his brave work fighting for justice. His most notable role, of course, was as leader of the investigation into Benghazi that uncovered Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Now, Gowdy has been rewarded with his biggest honor to date.

Reports indicate Congressman Gowdy has been selected to deliver the annual Winthrop Paul Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series at the U.S. Marshals Museum.

“We were overwhelmed by the positive feedback we received from the inaugural Winthrop Paul Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series” Lisenne Rockefeller, part of the family underwriting the lecture, commented. “We are looking forward to continuing this national lecture series in my late husband’s honor with Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina.”

The previous series chose Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to deliver the speech. It turned out to be one of the last public events he ever attended.

