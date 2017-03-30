Trey Gowdy Goes Right For Chuck Schumer’s Jugular

Apparently, minority Leader Chuck Schumer has tried everything in his power to get Rep. Devin Nunes replaced.

“Chairman Nunes is falling down on the job and seems to be more interested in protecting the president than in seeking the truth,” Schumer explained. “You cannot have the person in charge of an impartial investigation be partial to one side. It’s an inherent contradiction. Without further ado, Speaker Ryan should replace Chairman Nunes.”

This is absolutely ridiculous, especially given that Schumer is clearly partial to “one side.” Trey Gowdy was quick to call out the hypocrisy in his comments.

“I just love it when Senator Schumer gives Republicans advice on what we ought to do,” Gowdy responded. “Devin is doing exactly what the chairman ought to do. When you have a source that has information, you handle the information safely, securely, which is exactly what he did.”

“I wish Senator Schumer and some of the other Democrats would be more interested in authenticity and the reliability of the underlying data and not the means by which it was acquired,” Gowdy continued. “Whether it was the White House or Waffle House, what difference does it make if the information is reliable and authentic? It just so happens that Devin had to do it this way. So we’re not going to take advice from Chuck Schumer on who our chairpeople ought to be.”

Nunes also had a brilliant response to Schumer.

“Why would I?” Nunes responded. “Because someone asks? That sounds like their problem?”