Trey Gowdy Goes Full Bull Dog On Supreme Court’s Ruling… Look What’s Happening Now

Senator Trey Gowdy has made a name for himself as a fearless advocate of the truth. In the past year, he has gained national attention for his logical take on political moves and decisions.

Now, he has a delivered an amazing response to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold the suspension of President Trump’s travel ban.

This is one of the most logical arguments we’ve seen so far. Read Gowdy’s full statement below and tell us what you think.