Trey Gowdy FIRES Obama With Brutal Truth About His ‘Presidency’

Conservatives throughout the country are sick of the President Barack Obama’s corruption—a legacy that, fortunately, will not be carried on by Hillary Clinton. It’s a good thing we have Congressman Trey Gowdy on our side, refusing to cave into pressure.

Recently, Gowdy stood up with a national advocacy group for veterans and brutally criticized Obama for his neglect of the VA healthcare system and for the way his government retaliated against whistleblowers within the VA and IRS.

“I don’t like bullies,” Gowdy commented, standing with Concerned Veterans for America. “Government against whistleblowers is an unequal fight. Free speech is the ability to speak truth to power without consequences.”

“With very few limitations, you have the right to say what you want to say,” Gowdy continued. “But as a responsible citizen, I have to use that right judiciously. There are people in the media who are professional and there are some who have lost all pretense of objectivity.”

Finally, Gowdy closed with this powerful statement, “Constitutional equilibrium is out of whack. I wish my colleagues would just read the document and not confuse it with the Declaration of Independence or a poem by Robert Frost.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Gowdy?