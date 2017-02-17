Trey Gowdy Finds Miracle Loophole To Trump’s Travel Ban… This Changes Everything

This week, Congressman Trey Gowdy revealed a brilliant solution for solving Trump’s immigration restriction block without needing to go to the Supreme Court. Gowdy offered his advice on Fox News’ “The First 100 Days.”

“His executive order is pretty easily remedied, and you can remedy it without going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Gowdy began. “There are U.S. citizens which are entitled to the full panoply of constitutional rights and due process. At the other extreme, you have someone in Yemen who’s never been to the United States, who just wants to just visit Graceland. They’re not entitled to any due process. They’re not entitled to any constitutional protections.”

Gowdy also acknowledged there were several problems with the way the order was written.

“I’m prepared to give this president time,” Gowdy commented. “He’s never served in the House, he’s never served in the Senate.”

“With different categories, like non-immigrant visa holders vs. U.S. citizens vs. non-U.S. citizens, there’s a different legal analysis,” Gowdy concluded. He also argued that the court should not be making any national security decisions for our country.

“It’s not a blank check that the chief executive and commander in chief has but you certainly don’t have to clear everything.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Gowdy?