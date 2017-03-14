Trey Gowdy Doesn’t It Again… If They Ignore This Warning It Will All Be Over Soon

Congressman Trey Gowdy has earned a reputation for being a guardian of the law and holding the White House accountable. So it’s not surprising that he’s extremely disturbed that classified and sensitive information continues to leak out of our intelligence agencies and ‘anonymous’ government sources.

Even more upsetting is the fact that the mainstream media is publishing this information without legally pursuing the leakers. Gowdy has a few names at the top of his list of suspects.

“The unnamed source is one issue and I’m going to let the media sort out whether the moral quandary that is that,” Gowdy said in a recent appearance on Fox & Friends. “I tell you what is not a moral quandary—that is printing of classified information.”

“I will tell you this: We had a hearing yesterday on one of our surveillance programs up for reauthorizing programs his year,” he added. “The reauthorization of these tools that we need to keep us safe is in jeopardy if we don’t stop the leaks. Leaks are illegal and they are dangerous and they are deleterious to our national security.”

When asked what he thinks about the identity of the leakers, Gowdy asserted they are a small group of ‘about 30’ people.

“It is a small universe of people who would have had access to the underlying conversation, any summaries, and then what ultimately wound up in The Washington Post,” he concluded. “So you need to find those 30 and apply whatever pressure is necessary from a legal standpoint through your investigation because leaks are going to destroy these programs.”

Do you agree with Gowdy?