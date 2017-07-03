Trey Gowdy Calls Out Obama For What He’s Been Doing All Along

Barack Obama made headlines last week for jetting off to Indonesian for another luxury vacation. Now, Rep. Trey Gowdy is coming forward to say he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that Obama has chosen to head off to a country with no extradition agreement with the U.S., right in the middle of an investigation into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Mad World News reported that Obama traveled to Indonesia right after the Senate Intelligence Committee opened an investigation into Lynch’s handling of the Hillary Clinton probe. Now, Gowdy is demanding to know when Obama plans to come back to the U.S.

“Let me hazard a wild guess: that there may be something else on that server that they didn’t want law enforcement to see?” Gowdy said. “That is where you start. I don’t like speculating, but I have dealt in the past with victims who would not cooperate with investigations. Typically, the reason is, there is something else you do not want law enforcement to see.”

This comes as National Security Advisor Susan Rice is gearing up to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. The allegations that the Obama administration, including Rice, was behind the unmasking of individuals during 2016 is one of the biggest scandals of his time in office.

Do you find it suspicious that Obama chose to go to Indonesia now? Or is this just a coincidence?