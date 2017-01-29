Trey Gowdy Bears Down On GOP Traitor Lindsey Graham With Swift Vengeance Of Political Justice

The regular, forgotten people of the United States made a crystal clear statement when they shocked the establishment and put businessman Donald Trump in the White House. Most Republicans are behind Trump, and have given every indication that they are fully behind him and his vision to turn our ailing country around.

However, some failed Presidential candidates who also happen to be Republicans can’t put their petty grievances behind them. They would rather settle a personal score with Trump out of jealousy rather than give American voters a fair shake. One of these traitor Republicans is Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. His fellow South Carolina legislator just set him straight with a vicious move.

Jealous Lindsey Graham recently went out of his way to smear Trump and insult his inauguration speech, saying to South Carolina’s Post and Courier, “Part of it was to his base; it started off like a Trump rally, quite frankly. Here’s the reality: The time for talking is over.”

Graham continued, “If he’s going to do all the great things he wants to do on infrastructure, you gotta get the Republican party together, do we agree with you and how do you pay for it. His foreign policy, I don’t know what it is.” Graham sounded an awful lot like Democrat Jim Clyburn, who said, “It was just a repeat of the campaign. I didn’t hear much vision. I heard the word ‘vision.’”

Trey Gowdy did not mince words with cowardly Lindsey Graham or the obstructionist Democrats he’s chosen to ally with. Said Gowdy, who has made his commitment to supporting Trump clear, “I look for consistency. Are you saying the same things as the president that you said as the candidate? (His speech) was the same.” Are you happy Trey Gowdy realizes what kind of integrity President Trump has, and will stand up for him against increasingly irrelevant Lindsey Graham?