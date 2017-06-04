Trey Gowdy Is Under Attack, Watch How He Responds… Priceless

We’ve got the transcript between Gowdy and Brennan for you and the video itself! Let us know what you think in the comments!

“Morning Joe” played footage of the South Carolina representative grilling ex-CIA chief John Brennan.

“First of all, Trey Gowdy, a couple pro-tips … If somebody could just get him some powder,” Scarborough snarked.

“Just a little powder, just put it across the top,” he continued. “The shine is unbelievable.”

“Secondly—and I speak, actually, for America. Because that’s all people notice, Trey, when you’re on TV,” Scarborough added.

Scarborough made sure to say afterwards that his co-host and fiance Mika Brzezinski’s makeup looked sublime.

For those unfamiliar with Gowdy:

Representing South Carolina’s 4th District, Trey Gowdy entered Congress with a resolute commitment to the conservative principles that have guided him throughout his years in public service. At the core of those principles lies a firm belief in a limited government that inspires trust and demands accountability.

Representative Gowdy serves on the House Committees on Intelligence, Ethics, Oversight and Government Reform, and Judiciary, where he also serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations. In these capacities, Representative Gowdy has fought to highlight facts, uphold the Constitution, rein in the ever-expanding scope of the federal government, and restore America’s trust with a renewed spirit of honesty, fairness and reason.

Trey graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1982, Baylor University in 1986 with a degree in history, and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1989 where he was a member of the scholastic honor society “Order of the Wig and Robe.”

For 6 years as a federal prosecutor, Trey prosecuted the full range of federal crimes including narcotics trafficking rings, bank robberies, child pornography cases, and the murder of a federal witness. He was awarded the Postal Inspector’s Award for the successful prosecution of J. Mark Allen, one of “America’s Most Wanted” suspects. He also received the highest performance rating a federal prosecutor can receive – two years in a row.

As 7th Circuit Solicitor, Trey led an office of 25 attorneys and 65 total employees. During his tenure, he started a Violence Against Women Task Force and a Worthless Check Program, enhanced and expanded Drug Court, and implemented a Drug Mother Protocol designed to assist expectant mothers break the cycle of addiction.

He has been recognized statewide for his commitment to victim’s rights and drunken driving enforcement and nationally for excellence in death penalty prosecutions.

Trey is married to Terri Dillard Gowdy, and they have two children: Watson and Abigail. The Gowdy family also includes two dogs: “Jury”and “Bailiff.”