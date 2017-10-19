Travis Allen Makes Major Announcement About Sanctuary Cities If Elected… It Will Litterally Make You Drool

California State Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach), one of two Republicans running in the democratic heavy state, says “defunding every sanctuary jurisdiction in the State of California” will be one of his priorities if he becomes the Golden State’s 40th governor.

Allen, who’s been apart of the State Assembly for 5 years now, told Breitbart News that defunding California’s sanctuary cities would “absolutely and without a doubt” be one of his top priorities in the first weeks of taking office, assuming he wins the position.

“California communities have to be made safe,” Allen said, “It makes absolutely no sense to shelter people who are in our state illegally and committing crimes with taxpayer dollars.”

In an op-ed with the Washington Examiner he wrote last week, Allen said:

By enacting SB 54 and declaring California a “sanctuary state,” Jerry Brown and liberal Sacramento politicians are draining citizenship of meaning and making a mockery of that history and those aspirations. They have taken a knee to the demands of identity politics – declaring illegal immigrants a protected class, and ordering state and local law enforcement to provide them with special protection.

Allen added, “Sanctuary state policies, by their very nature, are contrary to being a nation of laws. As a nation of laws, we cannot pick and choose which ones we’ll obey. In principle, SB 54 is no different than Southern segregationist declarations of “massive resistance” to federal court orders to integrate public facilities.”

Back in February, Allen introduced Assembly Bill 1252 (AB 1252), which sought to defund sanctuary cities from receiving state funds. However, Democrats blocked the bill.

“I would have defunded every sanctuary jurisdiction in the State of California that either called itself a sanctuary or had sanctuary policies in place,” Allen told Breitbart News this week. “This was voted down along party lines with all Democrats voting no and all Republicans voting yes. It was clearly their agenda from the beginning to make California a haven for people that are here illegally and committing crimes in our communities.”

He noted that “in five years in the California Legislature, I’ve been witness to countless great ideas that get killed in committee before they are even voted on in the legislative floor.” He added, “The bottom line is, with supermajorities both in the Senate and the Assembly, Democrats enjoy more power in California than they’ve had any time since the 1880s.”