Traitor Shep Smith Loses Everything For Trying Smear Trump In The Worst Way Possible

Over the course of a year, host Shepard Smith has proven to be one of the most outrageous liberal journalists in the media. Despite outrage from Fox News fans, Smith has continued to smear President Trump.

His behavior continued this week when he invited RealClearPolitics associate editor Republican A.B. Stoddard on his show to have a conversation about voter fraud.

“It is the reporting of Fox News that widespread voter fraud did not happen,” Smith continued. “There’s no evidence that widespread voter fraud happened, there never has been.”

Stoddard only encouraged this sentiment, saying, “If this was the biggest, most widespread voter fraud, why wouldn’t he investigate it? It seemed as if that was the response this morning so that Sean Spicer wouldn’t have to continue to answer questions about that.”

“The list of falsehoods from the president is growing,” Smith responded.

“It’s really unfortunate with all the flurry of activity he’s embarked on in terms of policy measures this week that he has stepped on his own story about the crowd assessments that were demonstrably false and sending his press secretary out to lie on Saturday night,” Stoddard added. “It hinders his credibility around the world and the credibility of our democracy.”

Watch the disturbing segment below and tell us what you think.