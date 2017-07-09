Tragic News About Steve Scalise Was Just Released… Please Send Your Prayers

Earlier this week, Rep. Steven Scalise went from fair to serious condition after doctors discovered he had contracted an infection. Now, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama has given another tragic update about Scalise’s condition that has his family collecting prayers.

In a radio interview, Brookes—who was on the field the day Scalise was shot by a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter—revealed that Scalise will need at least one to two years of reconstructive surgeries and rehabilitation.

“My buddy Steve Scalise is still in the hospital with some very serious injuries that’s going to take, if things go right, it will be about a year or two before he’ll have recovered with all of the rehab and reconstructive surgery,” Brooks told the Dan Morris Show on WACV FM Talk Radio.

On Thursday, Scalise’s family released a statement on Thursday saying the congressman had undergone surgery to treat the infection, and it appears to have gone well.

“Congressman Steven Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection,” the Scalise family said. “He tolerated the procedure well. He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate.”