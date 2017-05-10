TRAGIC: Conservative Hero Dies Suddenly At Age 46 In Suspicious Death… America Left In Mourning

The conservative world is mourning the death of Bob Owens this week. The 46-year-old was known for his outspoken devotion to the Second Amendment.

Owens was the founder of BearingArms.com, which covered firearms news, gun laws, and use-of-force. He began his blogging career in 2004 at the Confederate Yankee before moving to Pajamas Media in 2007. That’s when he shifted his focus to firearms, gun rights, and crime. He was also a writer for Shooting Illustrated.

Owens was a hero of sorts among conservatives for fearlessly taking on gun control advocates on social media. Tributes for the controversial thought leader are abundant on social media.

“Huge loss. @bob_owens was a professional, happy to share his knowledge and passion. Glad I had chance to work with him over the past 7 yrs. RIP,” Dan Steinberg wrote on Twitter.

“You were one of the reasons I wanted to come to the NRA and work in media,” Jason J. Brown wrote on Facebook. “You were a standard bearer of 2A journalism that I enjoyed reading as a fan, and respected even more as a colleague and person. I promise to keep working hard to fight for everything we believe in, and hopefully we can keep your incredible legacy alive. Rest easy, Bob.”

Please send your prayers to Bob’s family and friends during this difficult time.