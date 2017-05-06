TRAGIC: Actor Turned Green Beret Suddenly Commits Suicide, Nation In Mourning

Hollywood is mourning this week after a former child star who went on to become a U.S. Army Special Forces officer was found dead at the age of 35-years-old.

Last week, Michael Mantenuto reportedly took his own life. He was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in his vehicle in Des Moines, Washington last week. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Mantenuto was best known for his role in the 2004 Disney movie Miracle, co-starring Kurt Russell. The movie was about the US Men’s Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics. Mantenuto, who was an avid hockey player in his own life, played Jack O’Callahan.

“Very sad, way too young,” O’Callahan said of Mantenuto’s death. “Condolences and love to Katie and the family.”

After appearing in the movie, Mantenuto retired from acting and served his country in the U.S. Special Forces. His death was announced by his commanding officer, Col. Guillaume Beaurpere.

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force,” Col. Beaurpere said.

Thank you for your service, Michael Mantenuto! We will send prayers his family and friends during this difficult time.