A Tragedy Has Struck Our Country… Please, Please Send Your Prayers

According to tragic new reports, a U.S. soldier was killed in action while fighting ISIS.

The Washington Examiner reports that the soldier was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, during operations against the Islamic State-Khorasan group in Nangarhar province. The information comes from Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, a spokesman for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

“The soldier was mortally wounded late Saturday,” Salvin said in a message posted to the Twitter account of Operation Resolute Support. “More information will be released as appropriate.”

Our brave men and women in uniform are fighting every day to protect our country. Fortunately, we now have a President in the White House who honors their lives.

Will you pray for the family and friends of this fallen soldier?