Tragedy Strikes Again… Beloved Hollywood Actor Suddenly Dies

Actor Bill Paxton, a prolific actor who had many memorable roles throughout his career has passed away at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement to the press. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton was loved for his contributions to big blockbuster hits and his role in the HBO series “Big Love.” He appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, including Titanic, Apollo 13, The Terminator, and Aliens.

“Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person,” his Big Love co-star Chloe Sevigny said in a statement. “He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood.”

Paxton was currently starring in the CBS drama “Training Day,” which premiered Feb. 2. The network has not yet announced whether it will continue to air the completed episodes.

Paxton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and their two children.