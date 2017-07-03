Tragedy: Hollywood Actor We All Know And Love Suddenly Dies

Fans are in mourning this week after Michael Nyqvist, the star best known for his role in “Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” passed away at the age of 56. Nyqvist died surrounded by his family, after battling lung cancer for a year.

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family,” a representative for Nyqvist said in a statement.

Nyqvist was born in Sweden in 1960 and earned international fame for himself when he starred in the “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” series based on Stieg Larsson’s books. He later appeared in “John Wick” and other action films.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Catharina, and their two children.

“Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him,” his family said in a statement. “His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”