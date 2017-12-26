Topless Feminist Activist Try To Steal Baby Jesus From Vatican Crib, Instantly Regrets It

A topless, feminist activist, from the feminist group Femen tried to run up and snatch the figurine baby Jesus from the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square on Monday but was stopped by police as she grabbed it.

A Reuters photographer who saw the event take place said he saw the woman jump the guard rails and rush onto the nativity scene screaming “God is a woman,” which was also painted on her back.

A Vatican gendarme stopped her from taking the statue and she was detained. The incident happened just two hours before Pope Francis delivered his Christmas message to 50,000 Catholics waiting in the square below.

The group’s website identified her as Alisa Vinogradova and called her a “sextremist”. It says the goal of the group, which was founded in Ukraine, is “complete victory over patriarchy”.

A Femen activist staged a similar action on Christmas Day 2014 but managed to take the statue out of the crib before she was arrested.

Topless, European feminine activists also caused havoc in malls in Europe, destroying candy stores and toy stores a like before being detained.

These types of stunts don’t typically get people to look favorably upon your cause, but then again their cause is probably too radical to be supported widely regardless.

I don’t understand the thought process though, what is the anticipated reaction after stealing baby Jesus? Say the feminist group got away with taking the baby, do the rest of us start to look upon their group and their goal of overthrowing the patriarchy more favorably? No, not really.

This was a very ill conceived plan that not only had no chance to be successful, but even if it was successful, had no chance to be a positive for anybody involved. Femen seems to be full of great ideas, I wonder what they will be up to next.