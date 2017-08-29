Top Republican’s Tragic Suicide Stuns Every Conservative

Conservatives all over the Unites States are extremely stunned at the passing of Arizona Republican Wil Cardon on Saturday. Cardon, who unsuccessfully ran against Jeff Flake for the U.S. Senate seat in 2010, was 46-years-old.

As reported by Fox News, Cardon’s wife Nicole revealed that he committed suicide and suffered from depression, which he battled with “openness and honesty.” Flake posted a tribute to Twitter saying that Cardon, “was a good man and a good friend, gone far too soon.”

With Wil Cardon a few months ago in NYC. Later, Wil called me after the baseball shooting just to make sure I was ok pic.twitter.com/6UDynq22C9 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 27, 2017

His wife Nicole Cardon shared this in a statement, “His gregarious approach to life, business, our family and his faith enriched all who were fortunate to enjoy his warm embrace. I think the moments I witnessed with our children, helping a person on the side of the road, or even applying to be a high school football coach are what gave him the most joy.”

“We are proud of how he faced this disease with openness and honesty,” she added. “Today, it finally took him, as it takes far too many.”

Cardon is survived by his wife and their five children. Rest in peace!

Please send your thoughts and prayers to the family.